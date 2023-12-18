Janet Baker Pitts, Foley, AL

Born March 29, 1950, in Rockwood, TN, Janet Baker Pitts died in Foley, AL on December 14, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her father, Arnold Baker, and her beloved mother, Margaret Early Baker.

She is survived by her brother, Robert Baker, and his wife, Shirley; her uncle, Pete Early, and his wife, Debbie; her husband, John Pitts; her daughters, Maresa Hudgens and Taryn Chumley, her son, Jeremy “Jay” Chumley, and his wife, Jessica, Misty Pitts, Kari and Jeff Skinner, Maddie and Mark Cardinal; grandchildren Sydney and Jenna Hudgens, Gregory and Kelsie Jones, Jack and Sadie Mae Chumley, Kade Skates, Thomas Young, Gracie Mincey, Connor Cardinal; Anne, Theresa, and Cari Chumley; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

After growing up on Watts Bar Lake in Rockwood, Tennessee, Jan lived in Oak Ridge Chattanooga, TN, and Kennesaw, Georgia. Jan returned to Watts Bar Lake to care for her father in 2000 and decided to stay. There, Jan reunited with John Pitts, whom Arnold had mentored at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. They were married in 2007 and in 2018, they moved to Foley, Alabama.

Jan worked primarily at ORNL at different times, the Kingston Chamber of Commerce, and the Law Office of Randy Akers. Her fingers were like lightning across the typewriter and computer keyboard, and her diplomacy skills calmed many agitated waters.

With HGTV playing in the background, there was always a landscaping project underway, a redecorated room to show off, or an outfit—“too cute!”—to debut. Jan’s ability to make people laugh until tears streamed down their faces, her storytelling, generosity, and charm remained on full display until the very end. This woman was able to tell jokes with her right eyebrow when that was the only thing she could move, y’all. Her light, vibrance, and laughter will be remembered long after today.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at 2:00 pm ET in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Janet Baker Pitts.

