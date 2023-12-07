James W. Brummett, Oliver Springs

James W. Brummett, age 77 of Oliver Springs, passed away at his home on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, after a lengthy illness, lovingly surrounded by his family.

He sold trucks at Knoxville Mack and was Sales manager at South Kentucky Mack in Somerset, Ky. He opened James Brummett Insurance in 1989 and is still family-owned and operated today. Over the years, he served on the Oliver Springs City Council and the Roane County Commission. He was elected to the Roane County Commission in 2006, and was elected as the chairman for three terms. He started his current term on the Oliver Springs City Council in 2021 and was also the Vice-Mayor of the City of Oliver Springs. He was a proud resident of the City of Oliver Springs and recently donated a portion of the land for the site of the new Oliver Springs Academy. He was a former member of the Oliver Springs High School Band Booster Club, and a lifelong member of the Oliver Springs United Methodist Church. He was an avid fan and supporter of Oliver Springs High School sports and band program. He loved NASCAR and spending time with his family.

James is preceded in death by his first wife and High School Sweetheart Darlene Brummett, parents Clyde and Lillian Brummett, Father-in-Law, Roy Taylor, and Mother-in-Law, Lena Taylor.

He is survived by wife Susan Brummett, daughters and spouses, Cyndy and Greg Steele of Oliver Springs, Becky and Steve Devaney of Oliver Springs, Amy and Matt Gaskins of Oak Ridge, Rachel and Michael Dye of Fort Knox, KY; by daughter, Alice Fox of Oliver Springs; by son and wife, David and Kareta Brummett of Knoxville; by grandchildren, Bailey Bayne and Dakota, Bethany Warwick and Parker, Julia Steele, Abe Gaskins, Kobe Dye, Clayton Devaney, Gracie Dye, Anthony Fox, Kai Brummett and Kadyn Brummett; by a great grandson Warwick on the way; also by sister-in-law, Carol Moats.

The family would like to thank Tennova Hospice, Cornerstone Caregivers, and a special thanks to Marie Howard, Melinda Eaton, and Jennifer Griffin.

The family requests donations to be made to the Oliver Springs High School Band Booster Club.

The family will receive friends on Monday, December 11, 2023, between the hours of 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm in the chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Barkley Mincer and Pastor John Justice officiating. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 2:00 pm at the Oliver Springs Cemetery. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brummett family. We encourage you to leave a condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...