James “Joe” Webster, Clinton

With great sadness, we share the passing of James “Joe” Webster, age 64, of Clinton, TN who moved to his heavenly home on December 5, 2023.

James was born August 17, 1959, in Jellico, TN to Sanford and Gertrude “Tillie” Webster. He loved the simple, small farm life with his wife and pups, as well as camping, vacationing, and traveling. James was a dedicated employee, spending 34 years with Food Lion. While the majority of those years were spent as a driver, most recently, he spent a couple of years as a dispatcher. All of those years, however, were spent becoming a treasured friend with everyone, sharing laughs and silly antics.

James was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Dennis Webster and Mike Webster. He is survived by his loving wife, Marsha Webster; brothers, Sanford “Sandy” Webster and William “Bill” Webster (Trilla); daughters, Rachel Leeper (Brandon) and Jessica Booth (Zac); grandsons, Christopher Berry, Jared Berry, Gavin Berry, Elijah Booth, and Casen Booth; sister-in-law, Jeannie Webster; special

friends, Mark and Robin Foley; many nieces, nephews, and close family friends.

Visitation will be held from 1 pm – 3 pm on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, TN, with a memorial service to follow at 3 pm.

James was a gentle giant who had a profound impact on everyone who knew him. To know him is to love him and his memory will forever live on in our hearts.

