James (Jim) Reitzel, Knoxville

James (Jim) Reitzel, formerly of Knoxville, went into the presence of his Savior and Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, December 21, in Murfreesboro.

Jim was a veteran of the United States Army and served his country in Vietnam. He was retired from the Department of Energy in Oak Ridge. Jim’s devotion to the Lord he has served since 1973 became stronger as he dealt with multiple health issues. His deep love for his family and friends is one of the things we treasure about him.

Preceded in death by his Father and Mother, Harold and Lou Reitzel; Mother-in-law, Delphia Coley; Brother-in-law, Dr. Tom Duncan

Jim is survived by his beloved family:

Wife of 47 years, Sharon Coley Reitzel

Son, Jon Reitzel

Daughter, Abbey Reitzel

Son and Daughter-in-Law, Steven and Karen Reitzel

Sister and Brother-in-Law, Linda and Allie Swann

Sister, Cindy Towry

Sister-in-Law, Marilyn Duncan

Other family members: Parke Stalcup, Stephanie and Ernie Park, Paul and Jeami Duncan, Cynthia Parker, Doug Swann, Steven Swann, Hallie Swann, Laura Craddock, Eve Towry, and their families.

The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 pm on Friday, December 29, at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm. Graveside service with military honors will be at 2:00 pm at Roane Memorial Gardens. Pastor Jack Underwood will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Samaritans Purse, Gideons International, or your local church.

Revelation 4:11 – “You are worthy, O Lord, to receive glory and honor and power; for You created all things, and by Your will they exist and were created.”

Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Reitzel Family.

