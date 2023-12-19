Houston Mayson Duncan, Rocky Top

Houston Mayson Duncan age 79, of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on December 17, 2023, at the UT Medical Center of Knoxville. He was born in Briceville, Tennessee on August 28, 1944, to the late Melvin Duncan and Martha Harness. He was a welder for Y-12 and he loved animals, woodworking, and an avid football fan. Houston is preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Martha, Brothers Lawrence Duncan, Joe Duncan, sisters Sadie Jeans and Gladys Fately. He is survived by:

Wife                Jill Duncan

Daughters       Stacy Guinn & Stephen

                        Sonya Cox & Jamie

Sister               Nellie Allen

A host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel

Funeral: 7:00 PM, Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Ault officiating

Graveside: Family and friends will meet at Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens for a 2:00 PM interment with Military Honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard.  

