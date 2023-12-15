Harriman teen injured in Cumberland County crash

Cumberland County deputies and medics responded Tuesday afternoon to a vehicle accident. The crash report released today states an automobile driven by 19-year-old Haley Marie Brewer of Harriman was traveling south on the 2300 block of Pomona Road when she left the road and hit a tree. Deputies noted suspected minor injuries to Brewer. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of impact.

