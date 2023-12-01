Gwen Littleton, Clinton

Gwen Littleton, age 81 of Clinton went home to be with her heavenly father on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Gwen was born February 21, 1942, in Jefferson County to the late Roy and Ethel Sherwood. Gwen was a member of Greenway Baptist Church. She loved the Lord and was a selfless servant of Christ. Throughout her life, she loved cooking, sightseeing, flowers, and most of all spending time with her family. She held several titles…..wife, mother, sister, and friend…..the icing on the cake was her job as a grandmother and great-grandmother. For many years she worked at Modine in Clinton and later worked at Methodist Medical Center. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Jilda Lynn Littleton; brothers, Billy Sherwood, Jack Sherwood, Ancil Sherwood, Ken Sherwood, and Donnie Sherwood.

She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Franklin Littleton of Clinton; sons, Franklin Matthew Littleton & wife Susie of Clinton and Andrew Mark Littleton & wife Nikki of Clinton; grandchildren, Whitley and Alyssa Littleton and Katelyn and Landon; great-grandchildren, Kolton and Damon Fields; sister, Sue Moore & husband Greg of Heiskell; brother-in-law, Charles Littleton of Dayton, OH; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 3:00-5:00 pm on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at Greenway Baptist Church. Her funeral services will follow with Pastor Danny Light officiating. Her graveside will be 1:00 pm, Monday at Greenway Baptist Church Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

