Governor Lee, Commissioner McWhorter Announce Custom Foods of America Inc. to Expand Manufacturing and Distribution Operations in Knox County

Custom food manufacturer and supplier to invest more than $51 million, more than double employee headcount in Knoxville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter and Custom Foods of America Inc. (CFA) officials announced today the company will invest more than $51 million to expand its manufacturing and distribution operations in Knoxville, Tennessee.

CFA will create 249 new jobs at its Pleasant Ridge location in Knox County, which will bring its total headcount in the region to approximately 500 people.

The expansion will increase CFA’s production and distribution capabilities by adding nearly 200,000 square feet of new space for manufacturing, storage, staging and shipping.

Founded in 1982, Custom Foods of America Inc. is a Tennessee-based manufacturer and supplier of food products such as soups, side dishes, appetizers and sauces. Today, the company serves its customers in the restaurant and convenience store industries from its sole location in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Since 2019, TNECD has supported nearly 20 economic development projects in Knox County, resulting in approximately 1,800 job commitments and $126 million in capital investment.

