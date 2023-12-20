Governor Lee, Commissioner McWhorter Announce 78 Communities to Receive Community Development Block Grants

Grants will assist with local infrastructure, safety and other community improvements

NASHVILLE, Tenn. –Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter recently approved $36.6 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), which will assist communities with infrastructure improvements, housing rehabilitations and health and safety initiatives.

“Congratulations to the 78 communities receiving funding through the latest round of Community Development Block Grants,” said Lee. “What happens in rural Tennessee matters to all Tennesseans, and these infrastructure improvements will be key in preparing communities for future economic development opportunities and continued growth.

The allocation of CDBG funds is based on priorities set through the public meeting process at the local community level. The CDBG program is funded through HUD and administered in Tennessee by the Department of Economic and Community Development. Funds are available for water and sewer improvements, housing rehabilitation, health and safety projects and other improvements to enhance the quality of life in Tennessee’s rural communities.

In addition to traditional community improvement and safety projects, funding was also made available for community development projects, such as sidewalk and walking trail improvements, street paving and community centers.

“Recruiting companies to Tennessee and supporting our state’s existing business is a small part of our role at TNECD. Before we can land a new project, celebrate an expansion or provide support to small businesses, we have to ensure that our communities have the infrastructure and quality of life to support and attract these economic development opportunities,” said McWhorter. “The latest round of Community Development Block Grants is assisting 78 of Tennessee’s communities with needed updates that will boost their quality of life for years to come.”

Below is a list of the 78 Community Development Block Grants:

Applicant Project Title Award Amount Ardmore Storm Shelter $400,000 Baileyton Park Improvements $308,594 Bell Buckle Sewer Rehabilitation $630,000 Brownsville Hatchie Street Safety Improvements $630,000 Cannon County Fire Protection $420,000 Caryville All Inclusive Park & Amphitheater $627,005 Centerville Sewer System Rehabilitation $525,000 Coalmont Fire Station Project $537,590 Collinwood Street Improvements $270,000 Copperhill Sewer System Improvements-Phase II $630,000 Cornersville Sidewalk Improvements $208,826 Crab Orchard Street Improvements $200,000 Crossville ADA Greenway Trail $630,000 DeKalb County Ambulance Service $352,497 Dover Road Infrastructure Improvement $313,171 Dunlap Harris Park Improvements-Phase II $630,000 Dyer City Park ADA Improvements $399,535 Elizabethton Community Pool Renovation $630,000 Estill Springs Street Improvements $456,261 Ethridge Fire Protection $420,000 Etowah Fire Station Project $630,000 Fayette County Emergency Management Complex/Fire Station $630,000 Franklin County Fire Protection $398,400 Gainesboro Sewer System Improvements $630,000 Gallaway Sewer System Improvements $300,000 Greeneville Sidewalk Improvements $630,000 Hamblen County Fire Service Improvements $420,000 Hawkins County Highway Department Improvements $630,000 Haywood County Ambulance Authority Renovation Project $630,000 Henderson Fire Improvement Project $419,995 Henning Water System Improvements $286,700 Hollow Rock Local Park Improvements $630,000 Jasper City Park Improvements-Phase I $630,000 Kimball Fire Protection $420,000 Lake County Ambulance Service $378,820 Lexington Communication System Improvements $580,803 Linden Sewer System Rehabilitation $329,000 Livingston Wastewater Treatment Plant Renovation $450,000 Lobelville Street Improvements $332,833 Lynnville Street Improvements $110,565 Macon County Fire Protection $364,465 Madison County Emergency Services Facility $630,000 Madisonville Sewer System Improvements $534,640 Martin Recreation Facility Improvements $630,000 Maury City Sewer System Improvements $274,085 Maury County Sewer System Rehabilitation $560,000 Maynardville Park Development Project $587,572 McMinn County Bicentennial Park Improvements-Phase II $630,000 McMinnville Sewer System Enhancements $630,000 Minor Hill City Park Lighting Improvements $243,000 Monteagle Fire Protection $294,411 Monterey Sewer System Improvements $315,000 Moore County Street Improvements $200,000 Mountain City Ralph Stout Park Improvements $630,000 Mt. Pleasant Water System Improvements $630,000 New Market Community Center Rehabilitation $337,725 Overton County Fairgrounds Revitalization $545,330 Pickett County EMS Improvements $357,280 Polk County Copper Basin Boys and Girls Club Development $630,000 Rhea County Multipurpose Community Outreach Center $630,000 Rives Fire Protection $281,600 Roane County Fire Service Improvements $420,000 Rogersville City Park Improvements $630,000 Sequatchie County Valley Fest Site Improvements Project-Phase II $630,000 Sharon City Park Improvements $373,532 Shelbyville Sidewalk Improvements $550,000 Spencer Water System Rehabilitation $630,000 St. Joseph Street Improvements $182,390 Tiptonville Street Improvements $630,000 Trenton Sewer System Improvements $630,000 Trezevant Sewer System Improvements $232,115 Unicoi Street Improvements $630,000 Vonore Park Improvements $497,416 Wartrace Sewer System Improvements $450,000 Waynesboro Street Improvements $505,000 Westmoreland Fire Service Improvements $256,366 White Bluff Pedestrian Connector Project $300,000 White County EMS Improvements $423,086

Each application was supported by the community’s senator and representatives in the Tennessee General Assembly.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...