Governor Lee, Commissioner McWhorter Announce 78 Communities to Receive Community Development Block Grants

  • Grants will assist with local infrastructure, safety and other community improvements

NASHVILLE, Tenn. –Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter recently approved $36.6 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), which will assist communities with infrastructure improvements, housing rehabilitations and health and safety initiatives.

“Congratulations to the 78 communities receiving funding through the latest round of Community Development Block Grants,” said Lee. “What happens in rural Tennessee matters to all Tennesseans, and these infrastructure improvements will be key in preparing communities for future economic development opportunities and continued growth. 

The allocation of CDBG funds is based on priorities set through the public meeting process at the local community level. The CDBG program is funded through HUD and administered in Tennessee by the Department of Economic and Community Development. Funds are available for water and sewer improvements, housing rehabilitation, health and safety projects and other improvements to enhance the quality of life in Tennessee’s rural communities.

In addition to traditional community improvement and safety projects, funding was also made available for community development projects, such as sidewalk and walking trail improvements, street paving and community centers. 

“Recruiting companies to Tennessee and supporting our state’s existing business is a small part of our role at TNECD. Before we can land a new project, celebrate an expansion or provide support to small businesses, we have to ensure that our communities have the infrastructure and quality of life to support and attract these economic development opportunities,” said McWhorter. “The latest round of Community Development Block Grants is assisting 78 of Tennessee’s communities with needed updates that will boost their quality of life for years to come.”

Below is a list of the 78 Community Development Block Grants:

ApplicantProject TitleAward Amount
ArdmoreStorm Shelter$400,000
BaileytonPark Improvements$308,594
Bell BuckleSewer Rehabilitation$630,000
BrownsvilleHatchie Street Safety Improvements$630,000
Cannon CountyFire Protection$420,000
CaryvilleAll Inclusive Park & Amphitheater$627,005
CentervilleSewer System Rehabilitation$525,000
CoalmontFire Station Project$537,590
CollinwoodStreet Improvements$270,000
CopperhillSewer System Improvements-Phase II$630,000
CornersvilleSidewalk Improvements$208,826
Crab OrchardStreet Improvements$200,000
CrossvilleADA Greenway Trail$630,000
DeKalb CountyAmbulance Service$352,497
DoverRoad Infrastructure Improvement$313,171
DunlapHarris Park Improvements-Phase II$630,000
DyerCity Park ADA Improvements$399,535
ElizabethtonCommunity Pool Renovation$630,000
Estill SpringsStreet Improvements$456,261
EthridgeFire Protection$420,000
EtowahFire Station Project$630,000
Fayette CountyEmergency Management Complex/Fire Station$630,000
Franklin CountyFire Protection$398,400
GainesboroSewer System Improvements$630,000
GallawaySewer System Improvements$300,000
GreenevilleSidewalk Improvements$630,000
Hamblen CountyFire Service Improvements$420,000
Hawkins CountyHighway Department Improvements$630,000
Haywood CountyAmbulance Authority Renovation Project$630,000
HendersonFire Improvement Project$419,995
HenningWater System Improvements$286,700
Hollow RockLocal Park Improvements$630,000
JasperCity Park Improvements-Phase I$630,000
KimballFire Protection$420,000
Lake CountyAmbulance Service$378,820
LexingtonCommunication System Improvements$580,803
LindenSewer System Rehabilitation$329,000
LivingstonWastewater Treatment Plant Renovation$450,000
LobelvilleStreet Improvements$332,833
LynnvilleStreet Improvements$110,565
Macon CountyFire Protection$364,465
Madison CountyEmergency Services Facility$630,000
MadisonvilleSewer System Improvements$534,640
MartinRecreation Facility Improvements$630,000
Maury CitySewer System Improvements$274,085
Maury CountySewer System Rehabilitation$560,000
MaynardvillePark Development Project$587,572
McMinn CountyBicentennial Park Improvements-Phase II$630,000
McMinnvilleSewer System Enhancements$630,000
Minor HillCity Park Lighting Improvements$243,000
MonteagleFire Protection$294,411
MontereySewer System Improvements$315,000
Moore CountyStreet Improvements$200,000
Mountain CityRalph Stout Park Improvements$630,000
Mt. PleasantWater System Improvements$630,000
New MarketCommunity Center Rehabilitation$337,725
Overton CountyFairgrounds Revitalization$545,330
Pickett CountyEMS Improvements$357,280
Polk CountyCopper Basin Boys and Girls Club Development$630,000
Rhea CountyMultipurpose Community Outreach Center$630,000
RivesFire Protection$281,600
Roane CountyFire Service Improvements$420,000
RogersvilleCity Park Improvements$630,000
Sequatchie CountyValley Fest Site Improvements Project-Phase II$630,000
SharonCity Park Improvements$373,532
ShelbyvilleSidewalk Improvements$550,000
SpencerWater System Rehabilitation$630,000
St. JosephStreet Improvements$182,390
TiptonvilleStreet Improvements$630,000
TrentonSewer System Improvements$630,000
TrezevantSewer System Improvements$232,115
UnicoiStreet Improvements$630,000
VonorePark Improvements$497,416
WartraceSewer System Improvements$450,000
WaynesboroStreet Improvements$505,000
WestmorelandFire Service Improvements$256,366
White BluffPedestrian Connector Project$300,000
White CountyEMS Improvements$423,086

Each application was supported by the community’s senator and representatives in the Tennessee General Assembly.

