Ginger Lea Stone, 60

Ginger Lea Stone, age 60, went home to Heaven on December 25th, 2023 at Turkey Creek Medical Center. She fought a courageous six-month battle with non-Hodgkins lymphoma. There had been several instances where we thought we were going to lose her over the last six months, but she kept pushing. Unfortunately, her counts couldn’t recover and she was septic more often than not. She was still able to have some good days where she would obsessively watch The Fog and enjoy spending time with her daughters and mother, Sheila.

She was a 1981 graduate of Clinton High School. She worked as a nail tech for nearly 40 years and was well-known to many.

Proceeded in death by father, Robert Stone; maternal grandparents Louise and Ted Hankins; and paternal grandparents Park and Ada Stone; Aunts Blanche Davis, Doris Stone Higdon, and Virginia Stone Tokes and cousin Rob Tokes.

Left behind to be utterly lost and try to manage to live without her is her mother Sheila Hankins Stone; daughters Taryn Torbett and husband Chris, Taylor Lay, Trista Lay; brother Robert “Bubber” Stone; ex-husband Scott Lay; and former in-laws James and Betty Lay; her beloved German Shorthaired Pointer, Cott, who helped mend her broken heart after her father’s passing; and several other cousins and family members who she loved dearly.

Receiving of friends will be on December 29th at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton. Receiving of friends will be at 6 pm, followed by the funeral at 7 pm.

Flowers are welcome, but donations to the American Association For Cancer Research are preferred. www.holleygamble.com

