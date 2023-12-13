Gary Steven Dintsch, Oak Ridge

It is with great sadness and hope of newfound peace that we announce on December 9th an incredible father and man, Gary Steven Dintsch, passed away at the age of 74.

Gary was born in Hartford, Connecticut on March 22, 1949, to Ed & Lura Dintsch and grew up in Chattanooga, Tennessee where he attended Brainerd High School. He later went on to attend The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga where he graduated with a B.S. in Business Management and played for the university’s football team.

He began his career in Hazardous Waste Project Management in Washington State on the Basalt Waste Isolation Project at the Hanford Site. After some time out in the Pacific Northwest, Gary returned home to East Tennessee to Oak Ridge where he managed numerous Hazardous Waste removal projects and ultimately became Program Manager for the Y-12 infrastructure reduction program.

Gary loved playing football, deep-sea diving, playing with his Chocolate Lab Max, and watching his daughter play sports at Oak Ridge High School.

He will be forever missed by his daughter Samantha, son-in-law Chase Thomas, his brother William and wife Sandy Dintsch and so many others.

A public receiving of family and friends will be held on Saturday, December 16th, from 4 pm-6 pm followed by a brief service at Mott-McKamey Funeral Home in Oak Ridge.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...