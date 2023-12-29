Gary Lee Monday, Rockwood

Gary Lee Monday, age 71 of Rockwood, passed away on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman. He was born on June 30, 1952, in Rockwood. He was known by many people as the “Music Man”. Gary loved music and playing the guitar, and the Tennessee Vols. He worked for many years as an electrician and retired from the Local 270 IBEW. He is preceded in death by his parents: Earl Edward Monday & Edna Hayes Monday. He is survived by:
Wife: Amy Monday
Children: Travis Lee Willis (Ginny)
Bailee Grace Carter
Emery Monday
Grandchildren: McKenzie Lee, McKaylee Breigh, and Annalee Grace
along with several other family members and friends
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, from 5;00-6:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Memorial service will start at 6:00 with Rev. Bud Strader officiating. A private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Gary Lee Monday.