Fugitive Arrested on Christmas Eve in Cumberland County

A simple vehicle stop on Christmas Eve on Westel Road for a registration violation in Cumberland County turned into the arrest of a fugitive. The report from the sheriff’s office says a check of the driver, 39-year-old Patricia Anderson of Harriman, showed multiple warrants in Catoosa County, Georgia. The charges include possession of drugs, crossing guard lines with drugs, violation of probation, providing false information, and two counts of obstruction of a law enforcement officer. Anderson was taken to the Cumberland County jail to await extradition.

