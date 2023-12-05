Free family activities this weekend at Knoxville Museum of Art

The Knoxville Museum of Art welcomes the community for several fun, educational and free events for all ages during December. The KMA is located at 1050 World’s Fair Park Drive in downtown Knoxville. Admission is free. Photo credit: Courtesy of the Knoxville Museum of Art. Photo by Sarah Kaplan.

Sunday, Dec. 10: Second Sunday Art Activity; Free

Children in grades K-6 are invited to drop in between 1-4 p.m. for a hands-on art activity taught by a certified art teacher.

Sunday, Dec. 10: Second Sunday Docent Tour; Free

Join the KMA to learn from a trained docent about the KMA collection and exhibitions on view. The tour is 2-3 p.m.; arrive by 1:55 p.m. to join the tour.

Through Saturday, Dec. 30: Thorne Rooms Holiday Decorations; Free

The KMA’s Thorne Miniature Rooms collection has been meticulously installed with seasonal decorations thanks to the help of East Tennessee miniature artisans Annelle Ferguson and Jolie Gaston.

Through Sunday, Dec. 17: Volunteers at the KMA; Free

This special exhibition celebrates the creativity, passion, and creative contributions of the KMA Volunteer Corps.

Through Sunday, Jan 7: East Tennessee Regional Student Art Exhibition; Free

This annual, juried exhibition showcases the strength and diversity of art education programs in East Tennessee, celebrates talented middle and high school students, and supports arts education.

For additional information about these and other events, including the monthly Soundscapes concert series, visit knoxart.org/events.

Admission to the Knoxville Museum of Art is free, sponsored in December by Emerson.

Normal operating hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

Located on the top floor, the KMA shop offers exhibition-related merchandise, posters, stationery, coffee table books along with textile, glass, wood and ceramic works and jewelry by local artists. It also offers fun and educational toys and games along with art supplies and books for children. Follow the museum shop on Instagram at @knoxartgiftshop.

About the Knoxville Museum of Art

The Knoxville Museum of Art celebrates the art and artists of East Tennessee, presents new art and new ideas, serves and educates diverse audiences, and enhances Knoxville’s quality of life. The museum is located in downtown Knoxville at 1050 World’s Fair Park Drive and is open to the public Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Admission and parking are free. For more information, visit knoxart.org.

