Frances Chesser, Rockwood

Frances Chesser, age 82 of Rockwood, TN passed away on December 8th, 2023, at Signature Health Care of Rockwood. She was born on January 6th, 1941, in Rockwood, TN. She enjoyed many things in her life, from watching and feeding birds to writing her own poetry. Frances also loved art and studying her family genealogy. Most of all she had a giving and charitable heart she was always donating to local organizations.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert “Bob” and Helen Luverna Wicks, and brother, Bobby Dean Wicks.

Survivors include:

Daughter: Robin Hackler of Rockwood, TN

Son: Richard Chesser of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Sara Loring of Rockwood, TN

Shane Hackler of Seymour, TN

Brother: James Ray Wicks of Huntsville, AL

The family will receive friends at Evans Mortuary on Thursday, December 14, 2023, from 11 am-12 pm. Funeral Service will start at 12:00 pm with Pastor David Sizemore and Bro. Keith Poland officiating. A graveside service will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Mildred “Frances” Chesser.

