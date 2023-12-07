Former Rockwood Councilman Ralph Brown Passes Away

A former Rockwood vice mayor and city councilman has passed away. Ralph Brown was 92 years old. He owned and operated Ralph’s Drive-In on Gateway Avenue and Brown’s Restaurant on Front Street in Rockwood for many years. Ralph served as a city councilman and vice mayor for Rockwood. He was on the Rockwood Electric Utility Board for eight years. The family will receive friends Friday Dec 8 from noon until 2 p.m. eastern at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Committal services and interment will follow the service in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood.
