Fay Brogdon Johnson, Rockwood

Mrs. Fay Brogdon Johnson, age 83 of Rockwood, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. She was born on June 28, 1940, in Rockwood. She was a member of the Eureka Baptist Church in Rockwood. She loved sewing, Hallmark movies, fishing, and camping. She also loved her two dogs dearly, Millie & Button.

She is preceded in death by her parents: George Ed Brogdon & Lou Leffew Brogdon; husband: Thad Johnson.

She is survived by:

Son: Tim Evans (Linda)

Several stepchildren

Grandchildren: Hayley Ferestad (Justin)

Special Friend: Lori Weston

Special Cousin: Janet Bryant

Sister: Judy True (Vick)

and several other relatives and friends

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 28, 2023, from 1:30-2:30 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Fay Brogdon Johnson.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...