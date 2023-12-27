Fatal Fire in Mobile Home South of Rockwood Under Investigation

Several fire agencies Including West Roane County, South, East volunteer agencies, and Emergency Management Agency personnel responded to a mobile home fire in the 300 Block of Eagle Furnace Road just past Waldo Road, South of Rockwood, just after 8am today. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation by The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, according to The West Roane County Fire Chief. One person was found inside the structure and was pronounced dead at the scene and the body of the person was taken by a Rescue Squad unit to the East Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Knoxville for an autopsy. We will have more on this as it becomes available.

