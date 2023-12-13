F. Leon Long, Philadelphia, TN

News Department 59 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 11 Views

Mr. F. Leon Long, age 82, a resident of Philadelphia, Tennessee passed away Saturday, December 9, 2023, at the Wood Village in Sweetwater, Tennessee. He was born on April 4, 1941. He and his wife were faithful Missionaries to Bolivia and also assisting many missionaries around the United States. He was fluent in Spanish and also being a pilot with Flight For Christ, even flying to a top of mountain in Bolivia by himself to preach. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran. Most of all, he was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Benjamin & Jenny Long; and sister, Joanne Long Pell.

Survivors include:

Wife of 62 years:        Martha Ann Anderson Long

Son & Daughter-in-law:    F. Daniel Long (Judy)
Daughter:            Sarah Givanna Abner

Grandchildren:        Cory Lee Abner
                Sydnie Nicole Lewis (Brett)

And several other relatives and friends.

Private interment will be held in the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E. Governor John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, Tennessee, and private family memorial services will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. F. Leon Long.

About News Department

Check Also

Jennifer Lin Boody, 53

It was a cold, crisp night when her spirit took flight. Forever released from its …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d