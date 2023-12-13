F. Leon Long, Philadelphia, TN

Mr. F. Leon Long, age 82, a resident of Philadelphia, Tennessee passed away Saturday, December 9, 2023, at the Wood Village in Sweetwater, Tennessee. He was born on April 4, 1941. He and his wife were faithful Missionaries to Bolivia and also assisting many missionaries around the United States. He was fluent in Spanish and also being a pilot with Flight For Christ, even flying to a top of mountain in Bolivia by himself to preach. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran. Most of all, he was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Benjamin & Jenny Long; and sister, Joanne Long Pell.

Survivors include:

Wife of 62 years: Martha Ann Anderson Long

Son & Daughter-in-law: F. Daniel Long (Judy)

Daughter: Sarah Givanna Abner

Grandchildren: Cory Lee Abner

Sydnie Nicole Lewis (Brett)

And several other relatives and friends.

Private interment will be held in the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E. Governor John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, Tennessee, and private family memorial services will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. F. Leon Long.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...