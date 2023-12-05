Eva Dale Anderson, 91, Clinton

Eva Dale Anderson, age 91, of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on December 1, 2023. She was born in Ravenscroft, Tennessee on June 3, 1932, to the late Waymon Randolph and Maggie Bennett. Eva was a tire builder for Armstrong Tire for many years. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, cooking, and spending time with family.

In addition to her parents, Eva is preceded in death by her husband Elmo Anderson, brothers: Johnny, Willie, Charles, Sam, and James Randolph, and her sisters: Sally Curnutt, Louise Lowe, Mae Lindsay and twin sister Reba Brown.

Survivors:

Daughter Janet Parks

Son Edward Anderson and Sharon

Brother Waymon Randolph

Sister Susan Green

Grandchildren Alan Parks and Lauren

Dana Carroll and Clay

Joshua Anderson and Ashley

Great Grandchildren Clayton Carroll III, Claire Carroll, Patty Mae Parks, Lawson Parks, and Riley Anderson

And a host of other family members and friends.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Anderson-Lovely Cemetery in Caryville, TN with Rev. Pete Lowe officiating. Hatmaker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...