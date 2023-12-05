Eva Dale Anderson, 91, Clinton

News Department 2 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 10 Views

Eva Dale Anderson, age 91, of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on December 1, 2023. She was born in Ravenscroft, Tennessee on June 3, 1932, to the late Waymon Randolph and Maggie Bennett. Eva was a tire builder for Armstrong Tire for many years. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, cooking, and spending time with family.

In addition to her parents, Eva is preceded in death by her husband Elmo Anderson, brothers: Johnny, Willie, Charles, Sam, and James Randolph, and her sisters: Sally Curnutt, Louise Lowe, Mae Lindsay and twin sister Reba Brown.

Survivors:

Daughter   Janet Parks

Son   Edward Anderson and Sharon

Brother   Waymon Randolph

Sister   Susan Green

Grandchildren   Alan Parks and Lauren

                          Dana Carroll and Clay

                          Joshua Anderson and Ashley

Great Grandchildren   Clayton Carroll III, Claire Carroll, Patty Mae Parks, Lawson Parks, and Riley Anderson

And a host of other family members and friends.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Anderson-Lovely Cemetery in Caryville, TN with Rev. Pete Lowe officiating. Hatmaker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

About News Department

Check Also

Nick Pennington, Harriman

Nick Pennington passed away in the comfort of his home on December 3rd, 2023 in Harriman, TN …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: