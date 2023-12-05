Estle S. Blaylock, 94, Harriman

Mrs. Estle S. Blaylock, age 94, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at her home with her family by her side. She was born October 27, 1929, in Wolf Creek in Scott County, Tennessee. She was a kind Christian lady and was a longtime former employee of Roane Hosiery in Harriman. After her retirement, she also worked for several years at Walmart in Rockwood. Most of all she loved Jesus, people and animals, and her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hurstle & Ida Shannon; husband, Hubert Blaylock; sons, Donny Blaylock, and Danny Blaylock; and 7 brothers and sisters.

Survivors include:

Daughter & Son-in-law: Tammy Johnson (Mike) of Harriman, TN

Grandchildren: Misty Shaffer (Adam) of East Ridge, TN

Laci Burnette (Tim) of Harriman, TN

Kalyn Blaylock of VA

Great Grandchildren: Carly Hambrick (Bradon) of Oak Ridge, TN

Samuel Brown (Megan) of SC

Jayci Burnette of Harriman, TN

Jaxson Burnette of Harriman, TN

And a host of other friends and family.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 7, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Randy Griffis officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Friday, December 8, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Estle S. Blaylock.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...