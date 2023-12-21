Estelle Anderson, Rocky Top

Estelle Anderson, age 88 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on December 16, 2023, at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Estelle was born February 12, 1935, in Campbell County, Tennessee to the late General Jackson Anderson and Ellen Lovely Anderson.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Earl, Estel, Edward, Elmo, and Amos Sr., sisters: Edna and Evelyn, and his great-granddaughter, Avaleigh Rice.

Survivors:

Wife   Roberta Anderson

Daughters   Brenda and Greg Marlow of Campbell County

                    Kay Hubbard of Clinton

                    Doris and Terry Foust of Rocky Top

Grandsons   Brandon Goodman

                     Keith Goodman

                      Isaiah Phillips and Kenzie Kidd

                      Jordan Foust and Lauren

                     Aiden McCoy

                     Blake and Sheree Marlow

Granddaughters  Haley Rice and Shane

                            Alexis Phillips

                           Alyssa Phillips

                           Kayla McCoy

                           Miranda McCoy

                           Kristina Foust

                            Melissa and Dustin Babb

Great Grandsons  Jacob Goodman

                              Liam Goodman

                              Ethan Foust

                              Tucker Rice

                               Casen Nelson

                               Malachi Hembree

                                Riley Babb

Great Granddaughters  Summer Goodman

                                       Chezleigh Rice

                                        Amellia Foust

                                       Kaitlyn Goodman

                                        Kaylee Nelson

                                       Maddie Babb

Special Friend  Steven Rice

Special Nephew   Andy Anderson

And a host of other family members and friends.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Thursday, December 21, 2023, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Webster officiating.

Family and Friends will meet Friday, December 22, 2023, at Hatmaker Funeral Home at 10:15 AM to go in procession to the Lovely Anderson Cemetery in Caryville for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

