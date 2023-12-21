Estelle Anderson, Rocky Top

Estelle Anderson, age 88 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on December 16, 2023, at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Estelle was born February 12, 1935, in Campbell County, Tennessee to the late General Jackson Anderson and Ellen Lovely Anderson.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Earl, Estel, Edward, Elmo, and Amos Sr., sisters: Edna and Evelyn, and his great-granddaughter, Avaleigh Rice.

Survivors:

Wife Roberta Anderson

Daughters Brenda and Greg Marlow of Campbell County

Kay Hubbard of Clinton

Doris and Terry Foust of Rocky Top

Grandsons Brandon Goodman

Keith Goodman

Isaiah Phillips and Kenzie Kidd

Jordan Foust and Lauren

Aiden McCoy

Blake and Sheree Marlow

Granddaughters Haley Rice and Shane

Alexis Phillips

Alyssa Phillips

Kayla McCoy

Miranda McCoy

Kristina Foust

Melissa and Dustin Babb

Great Grandsons Jacob Goodman

Liam Goodman

Ethan Foust

Tucker Rice

Casen Nelson

Malachi Hembree

Riley Babb

Great Granddaughters Summer Goodman

Chezleigh Rice

Amellia Foust

Kaitlyn Goodman

Kaylee Nelson

Maddie Babb

Special Friend Steven Rice

Special Nephew Andy Anderson

And a host of other family members and friends.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Thursday, December 21, 2023, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Webster officiating.

Family and Friends will meet Friday, December 22, 2023, at Hatmaker Funeral Home at 10:15 AM to go in procession to the Lovely Anderson Cemetery in Caryville for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

