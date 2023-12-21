Estelle Anderson, Rocky Top

Estelle Anderson, age 88 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on December 16, 2023, at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Estelle was born February 12, 1935, in Campbell County, Tennessee to the late General Jackson Anderson and Ellen Lovely Anderson.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Earl, Estel, Edward, Elmo, and Amos Sr., sisters: Edna and Evelyn, and his great-granddaughter, Avaleigh Rice.
Survivors:
Wife Roberta Anderson
Daughters Brenda and Greg Marlow of Campbell County
Kay Hubbard of Clinton
Doris and Terry Foust of Rocky Top
Grandsons Brandon Goodman
Keith Goodman
Isaiah Phillips and Kenzie Kidd
Jordan Foust and Lauren
Aiden McCoy
Blake and Sheree Marlow
Granddaughters Haley Rice and Shane
Alexis Phillips
Alyssa Phillips
Kayla McCoy
Miranda McCoy
Kristina Foust
Melissa and Dustin Babb
Great Grandsons Jacob Goodman
Liam Goodman
Ethan Foust
Tucker Rice
Casen Nelson
Malachi Hembree
Riley Babb
Great Granddaughters Summer Goodman
Chezleigh Rice
Amellia Foust
Kaitlyn Goodman
Kaylee Nelson
Maddie Babb
Special Friend Steven Rice
Special Nephew Andy Anderson
And a host of other family members and friends.
Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.
Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Thursday, December 21, 2023, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Webster officiating.
Family and Friends will meet Friday, December 22, 2023, at Hatmaker Funeral Home at 10:15 AM to go in procession to the Lovely Anderson Cemetery in Caryville for an 11:00 AM graveside service.