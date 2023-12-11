Ernestine “Teenie” Loy, 77

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ernestine “Teenie” Loy on December 8, 2023. She was born into this world on January 5, 1946, in Clinton to the late Ernest and Alma (Taylor) Hilshorst. On May 3, 1963, she married Warren Harvey Loy, Jr., and he preceded her in death on February 2, 2023.

She is survived by her sons, Darrell, Randy, Sonny, and Darren, all of Heiskell; daughter Sheila Holbert of Knoxville; sisters, Shirley Westmoreland of Oliver Springs, and Sandra Hilshorst of Clinton; grandchildren, Samantha Faulkner, Shawn Holbert, Brooke Loy, Charlotte Rose, Amber Loy, Kendall Loy, and Warren “Spanky” Loy, IV; and special life-long friend, Jeanette Sexton.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, December 13 from 5-7 pm at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Scott Thomas officiating. Burial will take place at Jarnigan Chapel Cemetery on Thursday, December 14 at 12pm.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

