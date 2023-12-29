Erick Karl Weigel Sr, Lancing

Erick Karl Weigel Sr. of Lancing, Tennessee, aged 71 years, passed away in Harriman Tennessee at 4:38 pm on December 22, 2023.

Erick was born on March 5, 1952, in Hartford, Connecticut. Erick served in the United States Navy and worked as a licensed Fire Sprinkler Pipefitter and Inspector in both Connecticut and Florida before retiring in Lancing.

Erick was preceded in death by his parents Rudolf Weigel and Gisela Weigel (Dziallas).

He is survived by his son, Erick Jr., brother Rudolf Weigel and wife Cara and his nieces Kris and Lori, and his grandsons Erick III, Karl J., and Philip R.L.

In accordance with Erick’s wishes, he will be cremated without service or ceremony.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Erick Karl Weigel Sr.

