Emma J. Bell, 71

Emma J. Bell, age 71, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. Emma was a strong, devoted, compassionate, and loving mother. She enjoyed cooking, shopping, and Bingo. She was preceded in death by mother, Shirley M. Cherry; father, Calvin C. Cherry; and beloved brother, Calvin C. Cherry, Jr.

Survivors include her loving & devoted husband, Charles L. Bell; loving children & their spouses, Marcia Hundley (Maurice), Latasha Pendergrass (Dominick), and Carlos Bell; as well as a host of brothers, sisters, grandchildren, and other loved ones.

A memorial service will be held at Scarboro Church of Christ at 12 pm Monday, December 18, 2023. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

