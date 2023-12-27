Ellen F. Gibson, Knoxville (formerly of Rockwood)

Ms. Ellen F. Gibson, age 74, a resident of Knoxville, Tennessee, formerly of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Monday, December 11, 2023, at the Summit View Healthcare Facility in Rocky Top, Tennessee. She was born January 26, 1949, and grew up in Rockwood where her parents owned and operated Archie’s Drive-In Restaurant. Ellen was a graduate of Rockwood High School and a member of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harriman, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents, Archie & Marcia Gibson.

Survivors include:

Cousin:        Marcia Thomas

And other relatives and friends.

Family and friends will meet on Thursday, December 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee for Graveside services and interment with Father Michael Sweeney officiating. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Ms. Ellen F. Gibson. 

