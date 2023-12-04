DRIVER SERVICES HOSTING STATEWIDE FOOD DRIVE

Non-Perishable Food Items Are Being Accepted from December 4th to January 31st

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (TDOSHS) Driver Services division is partnering with Donate Life Tennessee, Tennessee Donor Services and Mid-South Transplant Foundation for the Keeping Tummies and Hearts Full of Love Winter Food Drive.

From Monday, Dec. 4 through Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, Tennesseans can bring non-perishable food items to any Driver Services Center in Tennessee. Food items will be donated to local food banks and organizations to help those in need.

“I encourage Tennesseans to show their volunteer spirit and support our winter food drive,” said TDOSHS Commissioner Jeff Long. “Many of our fellow Tennesseans struggle with food insecurity. This holiday season, we can give the gift of kindness and help feed our neighbors.”

To locate the Driver Services Centers across Tennessee, visit https://www.tn.gov/safety/driver-services/locations.html.

