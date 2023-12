Born August 23, 1919, Dorothy Kabelka Keller passed away on December 26, 2023.

Dot is survived by daughter, Jacqueline Thompson (Sue Dembo); son Charles (Becky) Keller; granddaughter, Jennifer (Rick) Rathbun; granddaughter, Jillian (Collins) Clarkson, and great-grandchildren, Cora and Elijah Clarkson.

A celebration of life will be announced in 2024.

