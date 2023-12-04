Dorothy Jean Hutcheson née Graham, 92, Clinton

Dorothy Jean Hutcheson née Graham was born December 16, 1930, and completed her earthly race peacefully at her home on November 30, 2023, just short of turning 93 by 16 days. She was born in Clinton, TN, and lived in the local community in Clinton, Andersonville, and Norris, as a child.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Howard Adams Hutcheson, parents John Richard Graham and Roxie Graham née Cox, brother, Edward Boyd Graham, and grandson Zachary Andrew Stephenson. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Mary Jeannine Stephenson née Hutcheson (William Howard Stephenson, Jr.), grandchildren, Laura Elizabeth Morefield née Stephenson (William Joe Morefield, Jr.), Rebecca Christine Dahlberg née Stephenson (Cole Alexander Dahlberg), William Howard Stephenson, III (Codi Lorine Stephenson née Branam), Abigayl Kathryn Stephenson, Lilly Analiese Meinke née Stephenson (Benjamin Dakota Meinke) and great-grandchildren, Payzley Grace Dahlberg, Isaac Gabriel Dahlberg, Autumn Aviyah Dahlberg, Andi Jean Stephenson, Ryland Annalee Stephenson, and Lincoln Mayes Morefield.

Dorothy Jean’s passion was working in the church and sharing Christian principles. She was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church for 69 years. Her work in the faith was accomplished by becoming a lay-leader and working in both the Holston Conference and local church in United Methodist Women. During this time, she served terms as president and secretary of United Methodist Women for the Holston Conference and president of her local church United Methodist Women. She would often remind everyone that “this too shall pass” and “God’s in control”. Her relationship with Jesus was her forefront and primary focus for many years.

She was a dedicated professional entering the workforce in 1949 for Atomic Energy Commission, which later became Department of Energy, retiring in 1989. She began her career in the typing pool and retired in as an Administrative Assistant in the Managers Office in Oak Ridge, TN.

Dorothy Hutcheson will be laid to rest at a private interment at Sunset Cemetery in Clinton, TN on Monday, December 4, 2023. The family is requesting in lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her honor to the Memorial Fund at St. Mark United Methodist Church a charity near to your heart.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve Dorothy’s family.

