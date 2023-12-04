Donald Elmer Gooch, 92, Harriman

Mr. Donald Elmer Gooch, 92, of Harriman, passed away on November 30, 2023, at Roane Medical Center.

He was predeceased by his wife: Wanda June Gooch.

Son: Mike Gooch.

Son-in-law: Charles Lee Sadler.

He is survived by his son: David Gooch.

Daughter: Teresa Sadler.

Four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Daughter-in-law: Mary Gooch.

Along with many more friends and family.

The family will meet on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at 2 P.M. at Roane Memorial Gardens for graveside services.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mr. Donald Elmer Gooch.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...