Donald Elmer Gooch, 92, Harriman

Mr. Donald Elmer Gooch, 92, of Harriman, passed away on November 30, 2023, at Roane Medical Center.
He was predeceased by his wife: Wanda June Gooch.
Son: Mike Gooch.
Son-in-law: Charles Lee Sadler.
He is survived by his son: David Gooch.
Daughter: Teresa Sadler.
Four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Daughter-in-law: Mary Gooch.
Along with many more friends and family.
The family will meet on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at 2 P.M. at Roane Memorial Gardens for graveside services.
Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mr. Donald Elmer Gooch.