Della “Dee Dee” Bunch, Petros

With a very sad and heavy heart, Della “Dee Dee” Bunch, age 55 has went home to be with our Lord and loved ones that went before her. She passed away on December 4, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.

She is preceded in death by her father James “Jimmy” Davis; mother Corene Davis; sisters Brenda Sue Hensley, Wanda Potter, and Sherry Davis.

She leaves behind her daughter Danielle McCartt and husband Samuel; grandchildren Camden, Austin, and Colt Samuel; husband Edward Bunch; ex-husband David (Keela) Greene; special family Lorene Kennedy, Nancy Ward, Cassie King, and Blake King along with many nieces, nephews and other family members.

Dee Dee loved life and “keeping up the Jones’”. She was a spitfire who loved her family. She will be very missed by all who knew her.

The family will receive friends Monday, December 11, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Bro. Lonnie Lowe officiating. Dee Dee’s wishes is to be cremated.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Della “Dee Dee” Bunch.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...