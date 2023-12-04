Deborah Lynn Daniels, 69

Deborah Lynn Daniels, affectionately known as Debbie, passed away from her earthly home on November 29, 2023, at the age of 69 in Knoxville, TN. Born on March 5, 1954, in Harriman, TN. Debbie brought endless joy and laughter into the world. She was a true master of fun, known for her bright sense of humor, ingenious creativity, and compassionate heart.

Debbie was a true social butterfly, entertaining every room with her unpredictable sense of humor and contagious laughter. When she wasn’t effortlessly tickling everyone’s funny bone, she found joy in her passion for crafting. Her creative mind was always at work, spending countless hours sewing, quilting, knitting, or cooking up a storm in the kitchen. Her talents knew no limits, and she poured her heart and soul into every project she undertook, leaving behind a legacy of beautifully crafted treasures that will forever be cherished.

Above all else, Debbie valued her family. She is survived by her devoted husband of 49 years, Rickey, her loving daughter Megan, her brother Leo Stinnett (Ginny), sister-in-law Jaylene Baisley (Bill McGee), and a host of nieces and nephews who adored her: Mike Baisley (Ashley), Kyle Baisley (Mandy), Krystal Doyle, and Kim Stinnett. Her great-niece and nephews, Claire, Ben, Graham, Nolan, and Brigham Baisley, will forever treasure the memory of their Great Aunt Debbie. Her beloved furry companions, Kramer and Pepper, were always by her side. Preceding her in death were her father, Leo Stinnett, and mother, Margaret Livingston Moore (Ralph). Debbie graduated from Roane County High School in 1972 and continued her educational pursuits at Tennessee Tech University. A believer in Jesus Christ, Debbie was committed to her faith and found her community at First Baptist Church of Kingston.

A celebration honoring Debbie’s life will be held at Kyker’s Funeral Home in Harriman, TN on Friday, December 8, 2023. Friends and loved ones are welcome to join between 5-7 PM for a receiving of friends, followed by a celebration of life service at 7 PM.

Let us always remember Debbie for her infectious laughter, playful spirit, and innate ability to brighten any room. She leaves behind a legacy of joy and mirth that will forever hold a special place in our hearts. Now free from all pain and suffering, Debbie rests in the presence of Jesus.

2 Corinthians 4:16-18

All Flowers will be donated to Random Acts of Flowers, which brings joy to those in healthcare facilities

