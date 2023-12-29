Deborah “Debbie” Lee Dabbs, Rockwood

Deborah “Debbie” Lee Dabbs, age 72 of Rockwood, entered eternal rest peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, December 24, 2023. She was born on February 15, 1951. She worked at the Rockwood Walmart as a cashier and a customer service manager. She loved to cook and be involved in the lives of her family. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and taking trips with them and her husband, Jim, in Gatlinburg and The Great Smoky Mountains.

She is preceded in death by her father James Freeland Maynor and her mother Verna Maynor-Miller-Cater.

She is survived by:

Husband: Jimmy “Jim” Lee Dabbs of Rockwood, TN

Children: Jeannette Rodrigue (Andy) of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Austin Rodrigue of Rockwood, TN

Katelyn Stamey (Matthew) of Rockwood, TN

Brothers: James Maynor of Rockwood, TN

Jerry Maynor of Rockwood, TN

Best Friends: Paige and Norma

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 30th, 2023 from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm ET. Upon her request, her body has been donated to The University of Tennessee. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Deborah “Debbie” Lee Dabbs.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...