David Smith “Chuck” Wallace II, Kingston

David Smith “Chuck” Wallace II passed away as a warrior on December 21, 2023 of brain cancer (Glioblastoma). He was 53 years old.

Chuck fought the bravest battle for thirteen months, displaying unwavering courage and strength throughout his journey. His love for his Savior and the resilience he showed in the face of adversity was an inspiration to all who knew him.

Chuck was born on June 4, 1970, in McMinnville, Tennessee to David Wallace and Janis Passons. He spent his life growing up on both the Boxwell Reservation Boy Scout Camp in Lebanon, Tennessee, and Camp Buck Toms in Rockwood, Tennessee, where his dad was the Ranger for 37 years. Chuck was a 1988 graduate of Rockwood High School. He spent thirty years working in the nuclear industry.

Chuck will be deeply missed by his wife, Dee Dee, his precious children Colby Wallace, Sophia Wallace, Savannah Henes (Andrew), his siblings Pat Thompson, Abby Sutton (Barry), Beano Wallace (Meredith), & Justin Wallace; his mother Janis Passons, and many special brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Chuck was preceded in death by his father, Ranger David Wayne Wallace.

Special thanks to Chuck’s village of family and friends who not only prayed tirelessly for him, but did everything they could to support him in his greatest time of need.

Your love and kindness will never be forgotten.

David means “beloved”, and David Chuck Wallace was truly beloved by all who knew him.

Chuck was the epitome of a true friend. He never put himself first, but always sought to help others in need. He loved to make others laugh and feel special.

Chuck was a lover of the outdoors. Hunting, camping, and hiking were some of his favorite things.

He also loved woodworking and could build anything.

He found true peace on his farm in Sparta, Tennessee.

To honor Chuck’s legacy and memory: put God first, reach out to help someone, feed someone, and treat those around you with humanity, dignity, and love. Be the friend you would want to have, and in this way, he will live on forever. Chuck will stay in our hearts forever smiling, forever laughing, and forever missed.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 23, 2023, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm ET.

The family will have a Celebration of Life Ceremony at a later date to spread his ashes on his beloved farm.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the SHOC Cancer Organization so close to our hearts. They provided Chuck with so much support, love, and hope.

https://www.facebook.com/share/F3ypwQ2jEpzNE4AM/?mibextid=WiMSqg

SHOC

280 Island Ford Rd.

Lansing, TN 37770

Until we meet again, may his memory always make us smile.

