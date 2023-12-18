David McLarty, Rockwood

Mr. David McLarty, age 71 of Rockwood, passed away on Friday, December 15, 2023. He was born on August 9th, 1952, in Atlanta, GA. He worked with the Atlanta police department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation while they lived in Georgia. David moved to Rockwood in 2004. Once David moved here, he operated his own business in the software engineering industry. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and being with his family. David was also very civic-oriented. He was very involved with things going on within the city of Rockwood. He served on the Rockwood Industrial Board, as well as with the Rockwood 2000 club and as manager of the Rockwood Municipal Airport for a while.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Carl & Reba McLarty. He is survived by:

Wife of 21 years: Amy McLarty

Brother: Tim McLarty

Step-son: Alec

Step-daughter: Hillary

along with several other extended family members and friends in the community

The family will have a memorial visitation on Thursday, December 21, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. A private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. David McLarty.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...