Daniel James McGuire, Oak Ridge

Daniel James McGuire, 84, of Oak Ridge, TN, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 21, 1939, in Ft. Madison, IA. He graduated from Ft. Madison High School in 1957, received an undergraduate degree from Iowa State University, and a graduate degree from Colorado State University. He married Patricia Joanne Patterson in Ft. Madison, IA in 1962. They lived in Longmont, CO for more than 30 years, and moved to Oak Ridge in 1989, where he completed his career as a nuclear engineer at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory until his retirement in 2001. He was a member of West Village Christian Church in Oak Ridge. Dan dearly loved his family and told them often that the most important thing in life is to love and be loved. He was a generous, giving, loving, and humble soul who enjoyed cooking, gardening, reading, and electronics.

Dan is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patti; daughters Melissa (Ed) Dumas and Holly (Rice) Cross; grandchildren Natalie (Clark) Ward, and Daniel (Natalie) Cross, all of Oak Ridge, TN; brothers, Jon (Joyce) McGuire of Pittsfield MA; Michael Dewey (Susan) McGuire of Iowa City, IA; and Kevan (Linda) McGuire of Roeland Park, KS; and sister-in-law, Cindy Wagner of West Melbourne, FL.

Dan was honored by his wife, Patti, during the regular worship service at West Village Christian Church on the Sunday following his death. There will be no official memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dan’s memory to West Village Christian Church.

The family would like to thank the many members of the Covenant Health system for their compassionate care and support.

