Cumberland County Woman Found Shot to Death in Burning Home

Brad Jones

Cumberland County deputies found a 66-year-old woman dead with a gunshot wound inside a home that burned down in Crossville near Lake Tansi.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Cumberland County fire crews responded to a house fire at 1041 Flathead Road in Crossville on Dec. 3 around 3:15 a.m.

Deputies said firefighters found a 66-year-old woman dead inside the home, who they later identified as Gale Meister.

The District Attorney’s Office and agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were called to help in the investigation. The Medical Examiner’s Office determined she had died from a gunshot wound instead of from the fire.

Investigators identified Frank Lackey, 57, from Nashville as a person of interest since he lived at the home with Meister. A TBI special agent located Lackey driving Meister’s vehicle in Rutherford County.  A Rutherford County deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, but according to reports, Lackey shot himself in the head and took his own life before the deputy could approach the vehicle.

The CCSO said the incident is being treated as a domestic homicide, arson and suicide.

Our friends at 3BMedia.com reported the death of Meister last week.

