Creola Pearl Lasky, Phoenix, AZ

Creola Pearl Lasky of Phoenix, AZ passed away on November 27, 2023, at the age of 82. Creola was born May 2, 1941, in Petros, the daughter of Nellie Tucker and Jack Tucker. She was the youngest child of eleven children with nine brothers and one sister. She had spent time living in Ohio and Chicago, IL but since 1977 she had called Arizona her home. Though she worked different jobs in her lifetime she took pride in her 23 years of service with the State of Arizona managing the Water Resources Records Department. After retiring she moved briefly back to Tennessee before returning to Arizona for her health.

She is survived by two brothers, Isaac “Ike” Tucker and Frank Tucker, and her sister, Carrie Priest, who lives in the Phoenix area.

She is survived by three sons who loved her dearly: Kevin (Lisa) Lasky, Rodney Lasky, and Chris (Karen) Lasky. She loved spending time with her three granddaughters: Kristina Gauchat, Shelby Key, and Sarah Lasky, and two great-grandsons Theodore and Kiowa. She had many nieces, nephews, and friends across the country whom she loved. The Lasky family is grateful for Creola’s best fried Stella Murillo, whose visits were always the highlight of her week.

Creola had chosen cremation. A celebration of life is being planned to take place at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg, in February of 2024. Details will be provided at a later time.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Creola Pearl Lasky.

Like this: Like Loading...