Clara McNew, 93, Harriman

Obituaries

Clara McNew age 93 of Harriman, TN passed away Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at Victorian Square in Rockwood. Clara was a member of Childs Memorial Baptist Church where she enjoyed all church functions and activities. Clara served as an administrative assistant at Harriman Hospital for 50 years. She loved to eat at Chuck’s Deli daily and often twice per day.

Preceded in death by husband Billy Eugene McNew, niece whom she raised as a daughter Brenda Hamby

Survived by: Nephew Ronnie Poole whom she raised as a son and wife Suzanne, special friend Ilene Brown, and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members whom she loved dearly.

The family would like to thank the Staff and Caregivers at Victorian Square in Rockwood for the exceptional care of Clara.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, December 30, 2023, at Childs Memorial Baptist Church with funeral to follow, Rev. Tim Shelton officiating. Burial will follow the service in Childs Memorial Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the McNew Family.

