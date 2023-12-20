City announces 2023 holiday closures and schedule changes

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Dec. 20, 2023) – All City of Oak Ridge administrative offices, including City Court, will be closed on Friday, December 22 through Monday, December 25 in observance of Christmas.

City offices and City Court will also be closed on Monday, January 1, 2024, for New Year’s Day. Offices reopen and court continues as normal beginning Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Additional closures and adjustments to City services and facilities are listed below:

Animal Shelter: (normally closed on Sunday & Monday) Closed Dec. 22 Closing at 4 p.m. on Dec. 23 Oak Ridge Public Library:(incl. bookdrop) Closed Dec. 22-25 Closed Dec. 31-Jan. 1 Civic Center: (incl. indoor pool) Closed Dec. 22-25 Closed Jan. 1 Senior Center & Scarboro Community Center: Closed Dec. 22-25 Closed Jan. 1 Centennial Golf Course: Closed Dec. 24-25 Waste Connections Convenience Center:(normally closed on Monday & Tuesday) Closed Dec. 24

Household trash and recycling pickup will occur one day behind schedule the week of Christmas, December 25. For questions, contact Waste Connections of Tennessee at (865) 482-3656 or visit www.WasteConnectionsTN.com.

The Centennial Golf Course is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday (weather permitting) through December. In January and February, golf course hours will change to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Police and Fire services will continue to operate as normal. Emergencies can be reported by calling 911. The non-emergency line is (865) 425-4399.

Customers can continue to make utility payments online at https://customerservice.oakridgetn.gov/ or by phone 24/7 by calling (833) 268-4341 (6-digit account number required). Customers are also welcome to use the overnight drop box located in the parking lot at 200 S. Tulane Avenue or payments can be mailed to P.O. Box 1, Oak Ridge, TN 37831.

For more information, visit OakRidgeTN.gov or call the City Manager’s office at (865) 425-3550.

