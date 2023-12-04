Circuit Court Clerk’s Office Reports No Audit Findings

Anderson County Circuit Court Clerk, Rex Lynch, announces that for the fifth year in a row, there are no audit findings for his offices. Auditors from the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office perform the audits for Anderson County Government including the offices of Circuit, General Sessions and Juvenile Court Clerks. The Circuit Court Clerk is responsible for filing and maintaining the legal paperwork presented by attorneys, law enforcement and pro se litigants for each of these courts, as well as the collection of fees and fines. The offices combined file on average, over fifteen thousand (15,000) cases per year.
Auditors review records and processes with the office of Circuit Court Clerk, including software integrity, receipting and record keeping practices for the $4 million collected annually on average.

Prior to September 2018, the previous Circuit Court Clerk was responsible for at least fifty percent (50%) of all findings for Anderson County Government. Lynch stated “After being elected in 2018, one of my goals was to eliminate audit findings in the offices that I am responsible for. I take audit findings very seriously and have worked with my staff to eliminate them.”

Lynch praised his staff for the diligent work keeping software and finances in order. The following staff members were presented a Certificate of Appreciation for working with auditors and keeping all the financial records in order – Angela Metcalf, Bookkeeper; Ashley Brock, Officer Manager for Circuit and Criminal Court Clerks; Amanda Vowell, Office Manager for General Sessions Court Division I Clerks; Shalea Prickett, Office Manager for General Sessions Court Division II Clerks; Barbara Grom, Office Manager for Juvenile Court Clerks; Maura Vespie, Collections Manager; and Angie Perez, Chief Deputy Clerk.

“With the procedures and protocols that we have implemented since I took office along with the diligent work of my staff, we should continue to receive excellent audit reports in the future” Lynch added.

