Chester Conatser, 86, passed away on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, in Frankfort, Kentucky.

Chester was a member of Clarkrange Baptist Church in Clarkrange, Tennessee.

He loved to mow with his dogs in tow and enjoyed gardening. He was a woodworker, having built many beautiful pieces of furniture, for his family.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Debbie Gray; his parents, Albert Conatser and Alta Mae Beaty; his sister, Charline Campbell; his brother, Clayton Conatser; and his nephews, Larry Phillips and Benny Tinch.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joyce Conatser; his children Victoria Anne Roberts (Wesley), Carolyn Conatser (Dwight), Bob Conatser (Peggy), Pat Goodlett, and Danny Goodlett (Donna); his 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great-grandchildren; his brother, Joe Phillips; his sister, Gracie McCarter; and his dog and companion, Dodger.

Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made out to the Kentucky Humane Society.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...