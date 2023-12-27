Chelsey Eskridge Brown, 38

Chelsey Eskridge Brown departed this life on Tuesday, December 19th. The Oldest of three children, she was born in Oak Ridge, TN to the union of Mona Lisa Hopper and Rue Eskridge Jr.

She is preceded in death by her father Rue Eskridge Jr., brother Michael Goins, and sister Brittney Bene’ Eskridge.

She is survived by mother Mona Lisa Hopper, Willie (Beaver) Lundy, husband Daniel Brown, Sons Avius “AJ” Hodges Jr, Daniel Brown Jr, and daughter Avianna Hodges; Brothers Rue Eskridge III, Christopher Eskridge, LaRue Eskridge, Tony Goins, and Abdula Goins; Sisters Amber Eskridge Pinnell and husband Trae, Leona Bazel, Melissa Blackmon, and Kristine Scarborough and special cousins Heather Hopper, Alex Hopper, Tia Goins, Richard “Richie” Goins, Meghan Hopper, Jamie Hopper and friends Latoyia Osborne and Donna Whitaker.

Growing up in Oliver Springs Chelsey was a long-time member of Little Leaf Baptist Church. As a child, there were many adventures playing in the woods, building tree houses, riding go-carts, bikes, playing for the school’s middle school basketball team, and hanging out with all her cousins and friends.

Chelsey’s favorite pastime was spending time with her children and family. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, calling her mother and children at least seven times a day, and all things glitter. She always enjoyed the holidays and looked forward to decorating for every season. Chelsey was always sacrificial with her time and energy. Many times, she checked on her family even when she was sick herself. She had a giving heart and spirit that will forever be remembered by her loved ones. Being the oldest sibling in her immediate family she was often the bridge between her younger two siblings and even them with their mother at times. Chelsey was a social butterfly and never met a stranger. Her daughter professed her guilty pleasure was watching reality television when she got home from work.

Cherished memories will linger in the hearts of those who are left to mourn.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, between the hours of 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with a funeral service to start at 1:00 pm. A graveside service will follow at Carter’s Bluff Cemetery in Oliver Springs.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs is honored to serve the Brown family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

