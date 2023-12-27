Charlotte Taylor, Knoxville

Charlotte Taylor age 87, of Knoxville, passed away Saturday, December 23, 2023, at her home.

Preceded in death by husband D. R. Taylor

Parents Pauline and John Roy Carriger

Brothers, Jerry and Phillip Carriger

Survived by sons Mark A. Taylor of Kingston

Michael R. Taylor of Knoxville

Daughter-in-law Carmen R. Taylor of Knoxville

Grandchildren, Kristie Kughler (Jason) of Friendsville and Mattie Lett (Dustin) of Cleveland, TN

Great grandchildren, Owen and Olive Lett.

No services are planned at this time. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Turner Family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...