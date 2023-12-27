Charlotte Taylor, Knoxville

Charlotte Taylor age 87, of Knoxville, passed away Saturday, December 23, 2023, at her home.
Preceded in death by husband D. R. Taylor
Parents Pauline and John Roy Carriger
Brothers, Jerry and Phillip Carriger
Survived by sons Mark A. Taylor of Kingston
Michael R. Taylor of Knoxville
Daughter-in-law Carmen R. Taylor of Knoxville
Grandchildren, Kristie Kughler (Jason) of Friendsville and Mattie Lett (Dustin) of Cleveland, TN
Great grandchildren, Owen and Olive Lett.
No services are planned at this time. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Turner Family.