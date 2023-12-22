Charles Randal ‘Randy’ Howell, Knoxville

Charles Randal ‘Randy’ Howell, age 67, of Knoxville was called home to the Lord on December 21, 2023.

Randy grew up in Asheville, NC. He found joy in softball, home and yard landscaping, golf, and crafting stained glass. Randy cherished his friends like family. Known for his generous heart and willingness to lend a helping hand, Randy selflessly assisted anyone in need without hesitation.

Randy retired as a facility engineer from Oak Ridge National Lab in 2013 with 37 years company service.

He is preceded in death by father, Charles Ray Howell.

Randy is survived by the love and joy of his life, Mary Lynne Howell of Knoxville, Randy, and Mary Lynne shared a passion for attending live concerts together. He is also survived by mother; Mouriene Howell of Atlanta, GA, brother; Howard (Sharon) Howell of Michigan; sister, Beverly Fontaine of Asheville, NC, and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Tunnel of Towers Foundation 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital- 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

The funeral will be held on Thursday, December 28, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Mott-McKamey Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

