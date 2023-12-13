Chance Sandifer, Sunbright

Mr. Chance Sandifer, 39 of Sunbright, passed away on December 6th, 2023 from a motorcycle accident. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle more than anything. He loved the speed, the wind in his face, the freedom he felt while riding, and loved the Florida Gators. He said, “When I die I want to die on my motorcycle, if that happens just know I went happy.” Chance lived his life to the fullest.

He is preceded in death by his Dad: Corky Sandifer.

Grandparents: Hayden & Frankie Sandifer and Reed & Lois Jones.

Sister: Angela Sandifer.

He is survived by his mother: Ruth Ann Jones Sandifer of Harriman.

Sons: Matthew and Brayden Sandifer of Harriman.

Daughter: Madisyn Sandifer of Harriman.

Brothers: Rowdy & Denice Sandifer of Harriman, Colby Sandifer of Clifton, Tennessee, and Michael & Rebecca Sandifer of Rockwood.

Sisters: Jackie Reed & fiancé Dusty Woody of Harriman, and Rebecca Sandifer of Sunbright.

Along with his best friend/brother: Greg Mullins (Skeeter).

The arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mr. Chance Sandifer.

