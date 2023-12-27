Cecilia Neal, Harriman

Mrs. Cecilia Neal, age 83, of Harriman, passed away on December 25, 2023, at Roane Medical Center. She was a member of Crab Orchard Baptist Church. Cecilia worked at RedKap for 20 years and AGA Insurance in Kingston. She loved working outside in her gardens and flowers.

She was preceded in death by two husbands: Charles Potter and Robert Wayne Neal.

Parents: Roscoe & Mary Murphy.

Two sisters: Sue Helton and Patty Langley.

Two sons: Chuck Potter and Chris Potter.

Daughter: Cathy and her husband Randy Helms.

Six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will meet Friday, December 29, 2023, at 1:00 PM in Crab Orchard Cemetery in Oakdale for graveside service.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Cecilia Neal, during this time.

