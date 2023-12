Carolyn “Kay” Winstead, age 84, passed away Saturday, December 23, 2023, in Surfside, South Carolina. She was born in 1939 in Jefferson City, Tennessee to Frank & Sally Winstead.

Kay will be laid to rest in a private graveside service at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

