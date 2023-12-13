Caitlin Joanna Morgan, 31

Caitlin Joanna Morgan passed away suddenly on Friday, December 8, 2023, at the age of 31. Since the day she was born “Katie Jo” had a bubbly witty personality that you could not help but be drawn to. She had the biggest heart of anyone you could ever meet and loved her family with everything she had. Anyone who ever met Katie loved her and she will never be replaced. God broke the mold when he made our “Katie Jo”.

She is preceded in death by her mother: Vicky Morgan, uncle: David Morgan, grandmother: Mary Lou Morgan, great aunt: Marsha Alcorn.

Caitlin is survived by her father: Kenneth Morgan (Haleigh Shadden), sister: Jennifer McKinney and husband Chris, brother: Josh Morgan and wife Monica, nieces: Hailey and Hannah McKinney, Kendhal Morgan, nephew: Raylan Morgan: grandparents: Wayne and Carolyn Morgan, aunts and uncles: Joann and Steve Gaylor, Shanella and Grant Hawkins. She is also survived by several close cousins, family, and friends.

A visitation will be held on Friday, December 15, 2023, from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm with a celebration of life to follow at 7:00 pm at New Life Baptist Church (510 Devonia St. Harriman, TN 37748)

Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs is honored to serve the Morgan family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

