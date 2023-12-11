Brenda Franklin, Kingston

Brenda Franklin, age 73, of Kingston passed away Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born August 19, 1950, in Detroit, Michigan, and graduated from Eastern Michigan University with a degree in Special Education. She worked many years as a Special Ed teacher for various school systems and loved all of her students. She was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church in Oak Ridge. Preceded in death by her parents, James Burl & Geneva Irene Brown Franklin.

SURVIVORS

Loving Husband of 48 years William “Scott” Parkhurst of Kingston

Sons: Nathan Franklin Parkhurst & wife, Jenny of Knoxville

Jacob Franklin Parkhurst of Knoxville

Grandchildren: Caleb Parkhurst, Noah Parkhurst, and Jasper Parkhurst

Sister: Debbie Green & husband, Dennis of Livonia, MI

Niece & Nephew: Emily and Landen

Several extended family members and friends who will miss her greatly.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...